Mimi Pink Wig

$12.99

HAIR WARDROBE: Currently trending. Your wig wardrobe starts here. We’ve made it easy to create your own celebrity hair wardrobe at home with our collection of easy to wear synthetic wigs. Our wigs are made with designer fits, high intensity pigments, soft synthetic fibers, lots of sass and celebrity style. Guaranteed to make your social media explode with engagement and make heads turn with compliments IRL, you can be anyone you want to be. OUR BRAND: We started our brand by working closely with celebrities and the music industry on their style. Our Hair Wardrobe was inspired by working behind the scenes on music videos, backstage preparing for tours and festival stage performances. We have designed our own wigs for you bringing some celebrity style from our world. The Mercy hair wardrobe is your secret formula to get the Hollywood superstar look. VEGAN, COSMETIC GRADE, CRUELTY FREE & KID FRIENDLY: Tested on celebrities, not animals. Mercy wigs are vegan, cruelty free, non toxic and cosmetic grade. The packaging is recyclable. Our synthetic fiber wigs are very safe to wear on the head, kids friendly and will compliment all skin tones. STYLE TIPS FROM MERCY: Our Hair Wardrobe wig line can take you from festival days, to rave nights to glamorous wedding style to instagram ready looks. Try bright colours for eccentric club nights. The long straight and wavy looks quickly transform your locks into A-list style. Wear a new colour instead of dyeing your hair, damage free! The wigs are pre styled like in the model photos, and can be styled to your liking. Instructions come with the product.