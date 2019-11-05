Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Anthropologie
Mimi Fringed Wrap Scarf
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Why leave the comfort of a blanket if you don't have to? Bundle up in this ultra-soft scarf - equally wearable as a wrap, it's the cool-weather essential you'll return to again and again.
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Blanket Scarf In Shalford Stripe
$59.50
from
Madewell
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Wander
Large Wool Scarf
$9.99
$8.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Veronica Beard
Turtleneck Dickey
$200.00
$133.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Vanja Striped Cardigan
$150.00
$112.50
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
James Woven Cardigan
$160.00
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Agate Cheese Board
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Capricorn Quilt
$228.00
$104.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Scarves
Madewell
Blanket Scarf In Shalford Stripe
$59.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Twig & Arrow
Twig & Arrow Women's Boucle Oversized Blanket Square Scarf
$14.97
from
Walmart
BUY
Wraith of East
Spiderweb Lace Cape
$18.80
from
Amazon
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted