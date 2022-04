Rotate Birger Christensen

Mimi Embroidered Organic Cotton-jersey Track Pants

Editors’ Notes EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Part of the label's 'Sunday' range, ROTATE Birger Christensen's 'Mimi' track pants are designed with comfort, ease and sustainability in mind. They're made from organic cotton-jersey that's embroidered with the label's moniker and have an elasticated waistband and tapered cuffs.