Oxford

Mimi Contrast Stitch Jacket

$499.00 $269.00

Buy Now Review It

At David Jones

Add a touch of boho chic to your winter look with the Mimi Contrast Stitch Jacket. This mid-length women's jacket is crafted from a recycled wool blend and is cut in a comfy relaxed fit. It has a wrap-around design with a belted waist and features wide sleeves, patch pockets, and contrast stitch detail. Wear it with some wide-leg jeans and leather shoes to complete the look. Our model is wearing a size S/M jacket and usually takes a size S/M. She is 173cm (5' 8.9") tall with an 82cm (31.8") bust, a 62cm (26.7") waist, and 88cm (35.8") hips.- Length: 78.5cm (Size S/M) - Relaxed fit - Mid-length - Belted waist - Wrap design - Side patch pockets - Contrast stitch detail - Wide sleeves - Recycled wool blend 52% Recycled Wool, 38% Polyester, 10% Synthetic