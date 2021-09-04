Koolaburra by Ugg

Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper

$59.99 $44.95

Details & Care At the end of a long day you will want nothing more than to slip your feet into the Milo slipper, which features genuine shearling lining and trim for added warmth and comfort. Sizing: Whole sizes only; for 1/2 sizes, order next size up. - Round toe - Suede vamp - Genuine shearling and faux fur trim and lining - Slip-on style - Grip sole - Imported Suede and dyed genuine shearling (origin: Australia) upper, dyed genuine shearling (origin: Australia) and faux fur lining and insole, gum rubber sole Item #6418869