Pretty Cactus Plants

Million Hearts Vine / Dischidia Ruscifolia

£12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Million Hearts Vine This hanging plant is a stunner! Its comes from the tropical rainforests of South East Asia. Its called Million hearts because of the shape of the leaves... and well look at it - theres millions of heart shaped leaves. Once the plant has matured and if cared for correctly it will