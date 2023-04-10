Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Nine West
Million Ankle Strap Heeled Sandals
$109.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nine West
Need a few alternatives?
Sam Edelman
Terra Slingback Heel
BUY
$140.00
Sam Edelman
Naturalizer
Amour Dress Sandal
BUY
$275.00
Naturalizer
& Other Stories
Leather Platform Mary Jane Pumps
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
Michael Kors
Kendrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
BUY
$86.98
$155.00
Nordstrom
More from Nine West
Nine West
Kately 9x9 Slingback Pumps
BUY
$95.00
Nine West
Nine West
Raylee Mini Top Handle Flap
BUY
$45.00
$75.00
Nine West
Nine West
Cara Dress Pumps
BUY
$95.00
Nine West
Nine West
Durlife Heeled Thong Sandals
BUY
$85.00
Nine West
More from Heels
Sam Edelman
Terra Slingback Heel
BUY
$140.00
Sam Edelman
Naturalizer
Amour Dress Sandal
BUY
$275.00
Naturalizer
& Other Stories
Leather Platform Mary Jane Pumps
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
Michael Kors
Kendrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
BUY
$86.98
$155.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted