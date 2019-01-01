Search
Products fromShopClothingSleepwear
Olivia von Halle

Millicent Printed Silk-satin Pajama Set

$445.00
At Net-A-Porter
Powder-pink, ivory and mustard silk-satin, black velvet Button fastenings through front 100% silk Hand wash Designer color: Christie Mother-of-pearl: China Imported
Featured in 1 story
Treat Yourself To These 15 Silk Pajama Sets
by Alyssa Coscarelli