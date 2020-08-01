Pixi

Product Details • Balancing and hydrating Milk-Enriched facial toner to soothe your complexion. • Infused with Oat Extract to balance and comfort irritated skin. • Provides essential hydration and nourishment as it relaxes your skin. • Enhanced with skin-loving botanicals such as Matricaria Flower Water, Jojoba Seed Oil, Camellia Leaf Extract, Orange Peel Extract, Rose Flower Extract, Vanilla Extract, Grape Extract, Lemon Extract, Clove Extract and Lavender Extract. • This Milky Tonic is suitable for all skin types including very dry or sensitive skin. • Alcohol-free • Paraben-free • Not tested on animals • Volume: 100 ml / 3.4 fl oz