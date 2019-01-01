Glossier

Milky Jelly Cleanser

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

Milky Jelly Cleanser conditioning face wash · Read 1927 reviews One face wash to rule them all. This is the ultimate daily face wash: use on dry skin to dissolve away makeup and grime, or on wet skin as you start your day. The pH-balanced, creamy gel formula is made with a blend of five skin conditioners so your face is left feeling healthy and soft, never tight. Its cleansing power comes from the same gentle cleaning agents found in contact lens solution, so it’s tough on impurities and still safe to use on your eyes. You’ll see. Good to know: hypoallergenic, dermatologist tested, safe for the eye area, ophthalmologist tested, appropriate for all skin types, soap free, paraben free, sulfate free, cruelty free, non-comedogenic, vegan