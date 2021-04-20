AshesAndGlasswerks

Milky Green Boro Lampwork Glass Smoking Pipe

$15.99

You will receive one milky green- spoon style pipe- with a small clear marble on the head. Please note that all items are handmade and may vary slightly from the photos. Thanks for looking! See our store for this same pipe in several other colors at the same price with free shipping and a free gift! Please read the following information and contact the shop before you make a purchase if you have any questions. Thanks so much! Modern lampworking is progressive, technological, and innovative. Artists can make pieces that are not only functional, they are transformational- pieces can change when exposed to different conditions. They may glow in the dark, react to CFL and/or UV lighting, or reveal a new color palette when used as a result of fuming the glass with silver and/or gold. Not all of our pieces change colors, but many do. Not all of our pieces react to different lighting, but some do. We take all photos in natural or interior lighting, and the colors may appear to be different depending on the environment. We try to include photos of pieces in their transformative states where applicable. Please read the descriptions carefully and be sure to contact the shop with any questions you may have before you make a purchase. No refunds will be processed based on any discrepancies in color not viewed in natural light. All items are sent in new condition. If your items arrive damaged in any way, you must contact us and send pictures of the broken item(s) within 48 hours of receipt. The item MUST be unused! Once you have used the item(s) we are not liable in any way for breakage. In some cases, we may request you send the broken item(s) back for closer inspection. We will replace the broken item(s) with the same, and/or similar item, in most cases. Items are sent in a discreet shipping box with only your address and the return address on the label. The buyer is responsible for providing a complete and correct name and address for shipping of all purchases. This includes but is not limited to: a complete name- first and last as well as a complete address with apartment number/letter, box number, or any other pertinent information. The shop owner can not be held responsible for lost packages due to incomplete or incorrect shipping information provided by the buyer. Please only ship to a secure address as AshesAndGlasswerks is not responsible for packages that have been lost or stolen after they have been marked “Delivered” by USPS. Disclaimer and Agreement By purchasing any tobacco pipes and/or accessories you are agreeing to the following terms: 1. You are legal age (18 years or older/ OR 21 years of age or older if applicable) to purchase this item 2. You accept full responsibility for understanding and obeying the laws of your state and county in regard to these items and it is understood that buyers are solely responsible for checking state laws in regards to the purchase and shipment of tobacco pipes. Smoking is dangerous to your health, use this product at your own risk. Ashes and Glasswerks and/or ETSY will not be held responsible for use or misuse of this product 4. Pipes are for legal use only. Please frame your questions and comments accordingly, I will not respond to questions/comments about prohibited/illegal items. I reserve the right to refuse service to those who do not respect this issue. 5. Purchaser agrees to release and discharge all involved in the production of these products and the maintenance of this site from any and all liabilities.