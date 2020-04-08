Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
L'Occitane
Milk Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap
£9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At L'Occitane
Milk Shea ButterGentle Soap
Need a few alternatives?
L'Occitane
Milk Shea Butter Gentle Soap
£9.00
from
L'Occitane
BUY
La Roche-Posay
Toleriane Sensitive
C$25.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
CeraVe
Hydrating Cleanser
C$17.99
C$14.39
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
GlamGlow
Good In Bed™ Passionfruit Softening Night Cream
C$75.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from L’Occitane
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream
C$50.00
from
L'Occitane
BUY
L'Occitane
100% Pure Shea Butter Mini
C$12.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
L'Occitane
Shea Butter For Dry Skin
£7.80
from
Notino
BUY
L'Occitane
100% Pure Shea Butter Mini
$12.50
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Skin Care
L'Occitane
Milk Shea Butter Gentle Soap
£9.00
from
L'Occitane
BUY
La Roche-Posay
Toleriane Sensitive
C$25.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
CeraVe
Hydrating Cleanser
C$17.99
C$14.39
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
GlamGlow
Good In Bed™ Passionfruit Softening Night Cream
C$75.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted