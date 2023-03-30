Beekman 1802

Milk Primer Spf 35 3-in-1 Daily Defense Sunscreen & Makeup Perfectorr

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Clean Ingredients Cruelty Free Sustainable Packaging Brand Beekman 1802's Milk Primer SPF 35 Sunscreen Primer is a weightless goat milk sunscreen, moisturizer, and primer in one. Formulated with natural Zinc Oxide, this 3-in-1 mineral sunscreen acts as a physical shield against harmful UV rays and blue light while leaving skin brighter and more hydrated.