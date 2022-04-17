Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Brightening Light Coverage Concealer

$28.00

What it is: A 99 percent natural, light-coverage concealer with skincare benefits that visibly brightens and refreshes under-eyes for an easy no-makeup makeup look. Coverage: Light Finish: Radiant Formulation: Liquid Highlighted Ingredients: - Vitamin C: Helps visibly brighten and firm the look of skin. - Light-Reflecting Brightening Powders: Illuminate and brighten the look of dark under-eye circles. - Plant-Derived Squalane and Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrate for smoother-, refreshed-looking eyes. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: This 99 percent-natural formula contains caffeine to help reduce the appearance of puffiness and pea protein for blue-light protection. The antimicrobial glass rollerball is angled to comfortably fit your under-eye area and provides a refreshing massage for tired eyes. This concealer is available in seven adaptable shades. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab. Size: 0.2 FL OZ