Milk Makeup

Glow Oil Lip + Cheek

$41.56

Vegan & Cruelty Free Free of Parabens, Talc, Gluten, Fragrance, Sulfates HYDRATES Antioxidant-rich rice bran oil provides skin with a surge of hydration and vitamins for an instant, good-for-you glow. - TINTS Juicy shimmering colors glide on sheer and blend seamlessly for a subtle tint. - DOES BOTH Wear on cheeks as a glowy blush or lips as a popsicle stain. Color payoff builds as you swipe. Mini size fits in your bag, pocket, tiny apartment. - DIRECTIONS Dot onto cheeks or apply to lips for a hint of color and hydration. Bold shades blend in sheer or build for more payoff. We always recommend patch testing a new product to make sure it works for you before applying to your face. Swatch Glow Oil on your arm, make sure your skin is loving it, then continue to use. Also, refer to our ingredient list to cross-check any known ingredients that you might be sensitive to.