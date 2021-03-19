SMEG

Milk Frother

$199.95 $169.95

AESTHETIC - 3D Logo - Spray-painted stainless steel housing TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS - Jug capacity: heating: 20 oz | frothing: 8.5 oz - Induction heating system - Removable, dishwasher-safe stainless-steel jug - TritanTM lid with measuring cup - Back-lit "Start/Stop" button - Measuring cup 7 FUNCTION AVAILABLE: - Hot chocolate - Hot milk - Hot froth - light - Hot froth - thick - Cold froth - light - Cold froth - thick - Manual - Built-in cord wrap - Anti-slip silicon rubber feet - Power: 500 W INCLUDED ACCESSORIES - Notched whisk for hot/cold froth or chocolate functions - Flat whisk for hot-milk function ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS - Rating: 120 V - Frequency: 60 Hz