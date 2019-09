BARBOUR BY ALEXACHUNG

Military Green Annie Quilt Coat

£299.00

Quilted jackets have that unique ability to give off an aura of land ownership, even if the extent of your acreage is three plant pots on a Juliet balcony. Annie is our Mod-rock influenced take on Barbour's archive Beacon Single Breasted Jacket, we imagine you wearing this whilst you're clinging onto that boy your mother hates on the back of his Vespa.