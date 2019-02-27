Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Rodebjer
Miliana Floral Print Satin Wrap Dress
$375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Widely cut sleeves and a ruffled midi hem enhance the fluid drape of a flattering satin wrap dress in a custom floral print."/
Featured in 1 story
How To Style Hiking Boots
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
French Connection
Jersey Dress With Front Split
$112.42
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Orla Kiely
Painterly Giraffe Boat Neck Dress
$437.00
from
Orla Kiely
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Plain Satin Slip Dress
$68.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Elizabeth and James
Clementine Space-dye Wool Turtleneck Dress
$525.00
$315.00
from
The Modist
BUY
More from Rodebjer
DETAILS
Rodebjer
Miliana Floral Print Satin Wrap Dress
£307.43
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Rodebjer
Miliana Floral Print Satin Wrap Dress
C$528.78
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Rodebjer
Miliana Floral Print Satin Wrap Dress
$375.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Rodebjer
Dress Assi Resort
$495.00
from
Rodebjer
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Dedicated Feature
How To Start A Career In Fashion, According To A Scandi Stylist
The world of fashion is thrilling, inspiring, and glamorous — but also incredibly daunting if you’ve chosen to make it your career. It’s easy to be
by
Helen Woltering
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted