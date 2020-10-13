Milemont

Milemont Memory Foam Pillow

65% Polyester/35% Tencel 【Ergonomic Design】 The contour pillow helps align the spine and relieve pain in your head, neck and shoulders, whilst retaining shape after regular use, making this an excellent pillow for improving sleep and relieving neck and shoulder pain. 【Premium Memory Foam】 This pillow uses CertiPUR-US certified premium memory foam at its core which adjusts to the pressure that your head and neck place on it when asleep. 【Support and Comfortable】 The foam has been calibrated to provide the right balance of support and comfort to meet the needs of the person who is using it. 【Standard Size】 The size is perfect and is the standard pillow size compared with other pillows which give you an exceptional experience with great value for money. 【A Great Gift】 Perfect packaging, give the gift of the pillow to people you care about. The unpacked fresh new odor will dissipate within 2 hours from when the foam is unpacked and aired out. Choose the pillow that is right for you. Enjoy sleep, Enjoy your life. The therapeutic design of this contour pillow adapts to your head, neck and shoulders to provide the enhanced support and the gentle alignment you need, plus the comfort you want. Choose between the higher contour or the lower contour for the support that feels best for you. SPECIFICATION - Pillow Size: 24"x 16"x 4.5"/4" - Inner Foam Material : Aircell-Tech Gel-infused Memory Foam - Outer Cover Material: 65% Polyester + 35% Tencel - Inner Foam Color : Blue - Sleep Position: Side/Back/Stomach Sleepers - Outer Cover Removable:Yes - Outer Cover Washable: Yes - Inner Foam Washable: No PACKAGE INCLUDES - 1 X Memory Foam Contour Pillow FEATURES - Sleep Unique Air Cell Technology Memory Foam - This pillow is made of premium ventilated Air Cell technology memory foam, promoting airflow to keep the head and neck cool during sleep. - With perfect height and a medium firm feel, our pillow is designed to provide maximum comfort and support for people of all sleeping positions. - The double pillowcas