Ulla Johnson

Mildred Broderie Anglaise Linen And Cotton-blend Blouse

$625.00 $375.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Ulla Johnson's 'Mildred' blouse is typically feminine. It's cut from broderie anglaise linen and cotton-blend that's intricately pintucked along the bodice and has delicate crocheted trims. The ruffled collar and puffed mutton sleeves nod to Victoriana. Complement the 'Seagrass' hue with white jeans.