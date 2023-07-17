Zebra

Mildliner Neutral 8 Color Double-ended Highlighter Set

$23.99 $17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Michaels

Zebra's Mildliner features a mild color ink that shows up softly on paper, and is double-ended with bullet and fine point tips for a wide variety of applications. Whether you are using the Mildliner for your rapid journal, planner, hand lettering or studying for your next exam, it will help you express yourself in a unique way. Ideal for hand lettering and creative applications. The mild water-resistant ink is translucent and excellent for layering and doesn't bleed through paper. Details: Includes assorted neutral colors 8 highlighters Dual-tip (bullet and fine) AP non-toxic Does not bleed through paper Ideal for creative expression