A'Kin

Mild & Gentle Fragrance Free Shampoo

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Catering specifically for sensitive or irritated scalps, the A'kin Unscented Very Gentle Shampoo works to refresh and revitalise hair without over-drying. Fortified with six botanical cleansers, the pH-neutral, fragrance-free formula delicately eliminates impurities, whilst soothing and calming the scalp for long-lasting comfort. Ideal for dandruff, eczema, psoriasis and children's scalps. No animal ingredients. Certified vegan. Free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, phthalates, mineral oils and artificial colors.