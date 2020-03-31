Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock

Two-tone Leather Milano Sandals

$430.00

What happens when comfort meets style? The result would be the new collaboration between Proenza Schouler and Birkenstock and their updated Milano sandals, presented here in black and white leather with contrasting stitching and fastened with touch straps. And now you get the best of both worlds. Featuring a two tone design, a strappy design, stitching details, a touch strap fastening, an open toe, a flat sole and a branded insole. Please note this item is unisex and sold in men's sizing.