Milani

Milani Salt N’ Pepa Very Necessary Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Milani Cosmetics collaborated with one of the most iconic duos of the 90s - Salt n Pepa - to capture the magic of their biggest hits with the Salt N' Pepa Very Necessary Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette. Capturing the moods of the duo's sultry and seductive jams, this palette features 12 hyper-pigmented eye shadow shades paired with a shimmering highlighter that offers endless creativity for stage-worthy looks. With a deep and moody shade assortment of 3 mattes, 8 glamourous shimmers and 1 floating pearl shimmer shades, this palette is sure to take you 5x platinum.