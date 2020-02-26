Milani

Milani Salt N’ Pepa Hot, Kool & Vicious Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette

$19.99

Milani Cosmetics collaborated with one of the most iconic duos of the 90s - Salt n Pepa - to capture the magic of their biggest hits with the Salt N' Pepa Hot, Kool & Vicious Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette. Channeling the energy of SNP's Summer jams, this palette features 12 intensely pigmented eye shadow shades paired with an ultra-illuminating highlighter to enable the creation of countless, highly wearable looks. Packed with essential warm neutrals and complimentary bright color pops, these 9 bold, buttery mattes and 3 captivating shimmer shades are sure to be showstoppers.