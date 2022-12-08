Milani

Milani Rose Transforming Lip Balm

£10.50

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

It’s all rosy! Enriched with rose oil, coconut oil and Vitamin E, the Rose Lip Balm deeply nourishes, conditions and protects lips from environmental damage. pH reacting polymers respond to your unique skin to create a personalized and universally flattering deep rose shade. The Rose Lip Balm leaves lips fresh, full and radiant! Apply the lip balm throughout the day as needed for hydrated and conditioned lips. Balm color will shift to your unique shade once it is applied on the lips.