Milani

Gilded Pastel Eyeshadow Palette

$14.97

PASTEL EYESHADOW PALETTE: Pastels with a pop! The Gilded Pastel Palette pushes pastel way beyond just pretty with a mix of crush-worthy, can’t-stop-touching silky mattes & soft metallics shadows in hyper-pigmented pops of bright mint, lavender and peach with subtle shimmer – undeniably gilded. 15 SHADES: Pastels aren’t just for spring! Give your look a pop of pretty every season with 15 intensely rich shades in a variety of texture in this colorful eyeshadow palette, your eyes will certainly be the highlight of your look. From cool tones to dark colors, this makeup kit got you covered -- you can now keep your nude eyeshadow and glitter eyeshadow in one makeup palette. CRUELTY-FREE BEAUTY: This makeup product, and every other Milani product, is never tested on animals. We don’t allow others to test on our behalf, either. Our products are 100% cruelty free. This eyeshadow palette will become your oil-free obsession– it’s formulated without any oils to help keep breakouts at bay. Nothing to worry about here – no paraben preservatives were used in this product. While talc is a naturally occurring mineral, we’ve formulated this beauty product to be 100% talc-free. TIPS & TRICKS: Pick up shadow with your brush of choice (or ring finger) and let your artistry take over. For an everyday eye enhancing look, place a mid-tone matte shade in the crease and complementing shimmer shadow on the lid and below the brow. WE ARE MILANI: Born in East LA, we've always been connected to the rich diversity of our neighborhood, because it’s a place that truly embodies the melting pot of Los Angeles. We're not inspired by couture and top models. Our passion is real people, living real lives. Beauty is for everyone. No matter who you are or where you come from, we're here to fuel your self-expression with makeup for every shade, attitude, and ethnicity. No judgment. No exceptions.