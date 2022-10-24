Milani

Milani Bold Color Statement Matte Lipstick – I Am Invincible (0.14 Ounce) Vegan, Cruelty-free Bold Color Lipstick With A Full Matte Finish

$7.15

Buy Now Review It

MAKE A STATEMENT: This iconic, pigment-rich formula provides superior, bold color with a full matte finish. The easy, glide-on formula dries comfortably and lasts for up to 8 hours of wear. AVAILABLE IN 17 SHADES: Choose from 17 different vibrant shades ranging from pretty pinks, radiant reds, passionate purples or even bold black for a statement-making matte look that lasts all day. VEGAN, CRUELTY-FREE BEAUTY: Formulated to glide-on easy for long-lasting wear, this vegan lipstick is infused with Monoi oil to keep lips ultra-soft and smooth. Never tested on animals. TIPS & TRICKS: Running late and need a quick way to make your look pop? These bold matte lipsticks work wonders on a face with minimal makeup. Swipe on one of the various shades for instant glam. WE ARE MILANI: Born in East LA, we've always been connected to the rich diversity of our neighborhood, because it’s a place that truly embodies the melting pot of Los Angeles. We're not inspired by couture and top models. Our passion is real people, living real lives. Beauty is for everyone. No matter who you are or where you come from, we're here to fuel your self-expression with makeup for every shade, attitude, and ethnicity. No judgment. No exceptions.