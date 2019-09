Just Female

Milan Sneaker In Leopard

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Platform sneaker from Just Female in collaboration with Fiamme. Leather upper with suede and leopard-print overlays. Round toe. Lace-up front with flat woven laces and metal eyelets. Lightly padded nylon collar. Branded leather tongue. Leather lining. Tiered midsole. Partially treaded rubber outsole.