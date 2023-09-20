zagg

The gorgeous Milan Snap is more than just a pretty case. It’s reinforced with Graphene, one of the strongest materials in the world.2 Milan Snap provides up to 13 feet of drop protection. This MagSafe compatible case has a beautiful, semi-transparent surface enhanced with subtle, nature-inspired imagery. Drop Resistant up to 13ft│ 4m: Milan Snap has been tested and proven to protect your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4 meters).1 Strengthened with Graphene: Graphene is harder than diamond, yet more elastic than rubber, and it’s 200x stronger than steel.2 Design Inspired by the Natural World: Milan Snap cases have a beautiful, semi-transparent finish with iridescent shimmer or imagery inspired by the natural world MagSafe Compatible:Milan Snap is MagSafe compatible and works with most wireless compatible chargers. 74% Recycled Content3: Milan Snap is made with up to 74% post-consumer recycled content. Slim Design: The slim, lightweight design fits easily in your pocket and comfortably in your hand. Antimicrobial Treatment: An antimicrobial agent with properties built in protects your case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria.4 Limited Lifetime Warranty: ZAGG warrants the product against wear and damage during the lifetime of the device for which the product was purchased. 1Mil Std 810G 516 2See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details. 3Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party. 4Contains an antimicrobial agent with properties built in to protect your case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.