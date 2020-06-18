United States
Georgia Alice
Milan Cutout Cotton-poplin Maxi Dress
$261.00
At Net-A-Porter
Georgia Alice Currie says her breezy dresses are designed to capture the pleasure of stepping off a plane when you arrive at an exotic destination. This 'Milan' maxi style is made from airy cotton-poplin with generous side cutouts to keep you cool whether you're surviving a city heatwave or heading to tropical climes. It's cut with flared sleeves and a floaty skirt. Wear it with woven accessories and barely-there sandals.Shown here with: [Cult Gaia Shoulder bag ], [Neous Sandals ], [Chan Luu Earrings ], [Jennifer Fisher Ring ].