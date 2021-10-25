Nkuku

Mila Wine Glass – Dark Emerald (set Of 4)

£46.50

The graceful design of these Mila wine glasses iss enhanced by its clear glass tone. The etched pattern adds a stylish decorative detail. Each one is made from recycled glass in this sophisticated design. Words of Wisdom We use recycled glass to make these collections. Firstly, the waste glass is collected and washed to remove any impurities; it is then crushed and melted down before being hand blown or placed in moulds to create beautiful new products.