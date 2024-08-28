Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Mila Mirror
$798.00
$598.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Norse Rug
BUY
$54.60
$78.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla Glass Jar Candle
BUY
$12.60
$18.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Fabianna Indoor/outdoor Pillow
BUY
$52.80
$88.00
Anthropologie
Ebern Designs
Kjeld 63" Arched Floor Lamp
BUY
$54.99
$79.99
Wayfair
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Elsa Patchwork Quilt
BUY
$261.00
$348.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Lustered Velvet Alastair Quilt
BUY
$201.00
$268.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Norse Rug
BUY
$54.60
$78.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Fabianna Indoor/outdoor Pillow
BUY
$52.80
$88.00
Anthropologie
More from Décor
Anthropologie
Norse Rug
BUY
$54.60
$78.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla Glass Jar Candle
BUY
$12.60
$18.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Fabianna Indoor/outdoor Pillow
BUY
$52.80
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Mila Mirror
BUY
$598.50
$798.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted