Rejina Pyo

Mila Crinkled-satin Shirt

£295.00

At Net-A-Porter

Lime crinkled satin. Button fastenings through front. 80% rayon, 20% polyester. Dry clean. REJINA PYO opened her Spring '19 runway show with this shimmery shirt half-tucked into a pair of polka-dot pants. It's cut from lightweight crinkled-satin for a boxy fit, and fastens with cool mismatched buttons through the front - look closely at the ceramic central one, and you'll see it's actually a Cubist face.