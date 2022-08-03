Free People

Mila Asymmetric Crop Top

$58.00 $40.60

Buy Now Review It

ABOUT THE BRAND Free People apparel, shoes, and accessories are for the confident girl who's creative, smart, and can't resist petting a dog—from the sweet to the tough, the tomboy to the romantic. It began when Dick Hayne opened a small, unique store in West Philadelphia in 1970 called Free People. The store grew to include multiple locations and the name was changed to Urban Outfitters. As the brand continued to grow, Hayne and his wife realized it was the original concept of Free People that represented some of their favorite ideas about style—ideas of femininity, courage, and spirit. Free People was reiterated once again as a small boutique in New Jersey where unique styles could be found. Today, Free People's bohemian-inspired garments, shoes, and accessories can be found in boutiques throughout the United States and Canada and are carried in specialty stores worldwide including Bloomingdale's. FEATURES