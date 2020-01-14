Miltec

Mil-tec Ma-1 Flight Jacket

Introduced in 1959 and designed as an intermediate weight flight jacket for use in a cold weather climate, the MA-1 became the classic US Air Force flight jacket. Although it was issued to pilots just until 1977, nowadays it is possibly the most popular clothing item ever designed for the United States military forces. This warm, windproof and comfortable MA-1flight jacket is made of durable 210D nylon twill. It goes with a heavy-duty front zipper, and features two side pockets, two inner pockets, all with press stud fastening, and one zip patch pocket and arm office on the left sleeve. Moreover it is fully reversible to bright orange lining.