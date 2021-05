Anthropologie

Mikayla Cropped Flare Pants

$128.00 $47.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4123610790019; Color Code: 001 Bring your springtime wardrobe a fanciful flourish with these strikingly printed flares - they're a fabulous match for go-to graphic tees and sandals. Rayon, polyester, nylon, spandex Cropped, flared hem Pull-on styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions 11" rise 27" inseam 16.5" leg opening