Cole Haan
Mikaela Stitchlite Sandal
$130.00$52.48
At Nordstrom Rack
Size Info True to size. Details & Care A cushioned canvas sandal with features to keep you comfortable all day long. Sizing: True to size. B=standard width - Open toe - Crisscross canvas straps - Modern Craft: Stitchlite upper with leather heel strap for adjustability and all day on the foot comfort. - Responsive Cushioning: Lightweight, dual durometer EVA midsole for cushioning and rebound. - Enhanced Breathability: Perforated footbed to allow breathability and moisture management - Steady Traction: Full rubber outsole for great traction. - Imported Canvas upper, rubber sole Item #6496730