Oliver Bonas

Mika The Monkey Pink Ring Holder

$14.50 $4.50

Buy Now Review It

At Oliver Bonas

Slip your rings onto the tail of this cheeky monkey for a playful addition to your dressing table. In the shape of a monkey, this pink ring holder is decorated with a white pattern and gold toned detailing. Features Gold toned detailing Tail to store rings Boxed H 9cm x W 6.5cm x D 4.3cm Material & Instructions Delivery & returns