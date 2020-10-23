Ordinary Habit

Migula Puzzle By Marleigh Culver

To behold Marleigh Culver’s work is to understand the artist’s deep reverence for nature. We thought this piece was particularly suited to puzzle form, thanks to Culver’s calming marine-inspired color scheme, which makes for a meditative and challenging assembly experience. – 500 pieces each – Completed Size: 16” x 20” – Box Size: 9 ½” x 7 ¾” – Pieces finished with a soft-touch, glare-free coating – Drawstring cloth bag and artwork postcard included – Made with recycled materials