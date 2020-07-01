Mighty Patch

Mighty Patch Surface – Hydrocolloid Large Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment (10 Count)

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

THE FIRST XL ACNE PATCH. When an ordinary patch just won’t cut it, Mighty Patch Surface is the only jumbo-size hydrocolloid strip to cover XL breakout areas and flatten big pimple clusters within hours. PERFECT FOR BODY BREAKOUTS. Clocking in at over 2 inches, Surface is custom-built to tackle acne on your back, neck, chest, butt, jawline, and more. Need more coverage? Stack two side-by-side. SHRINKS ZITS IN 6 HOURS. With 50% more gunk-absorbing strength than other brands, our pure medical-grade hydrocolloid effortlessly pulls the pus out of whiteheads to speed up healing. SERIOUS STICKING POWER. The extra-adhesive rectangular sticker has tapered edges that fit the contours of your face and body, so it’ll stay right where you put it, no matter what. READY TO HANDLE ANYTHING. Each box comes with 10 rectangular hydrocolloid patches (60 x 25 millimeters) on easy-peel perforated sheets.