Hero Cosmetics

Mighty Patch™ Original Patch – Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch (36 Count)

$11.87 $9.49

Buy Now Review It

VB’s modern eye essential: A clean, pigment-rich, ultra-creamy buildable eyeshadow stick with waterproof wear that lasts up to 8 hours. Read Reviews - 7 fashion shades, 2 statement finishes. - Glides on with easy, tug-free application and blends seamlessly. - Buildable colour in a supremely creamy formula. - Sets for ultra longwear, crease-proof, fade-proof wear for up to 8 hours. No base, brush or touch-ups required. - Infused with clean ingredients for eye-calming comfort: soothing Seaweed Oil and collagen-boosting Vitas Vita. Oyster is a shimmery pearl. Luxury Performance, Clean Beauty Long-wearing, Water-resistant, Smudge-proof, Crease proof 1.6 g / 0.06 oz.