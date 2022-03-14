Hero Cosmetics

Mighty Patch Micropoint For Dark Spots

Visibly Brightens Dark Spots -- Reduce the look of post-acne marks ASAP with Micropoint for Dark Spots, an after-blemish Micropoint patch that brightens and evens skin tone, quick. Use every 2-3 days to visibly fade the look of dark spots. Ingredients that Start Working on Day 1 -- Fully loaded with powerhouse brighteners like tranexamic acid and niacinamide that work together for super-focused results. More Micropoints = Bigger impact -- Each patch has 173 Micropoints (3x more than other brands) patented with our unique pyramid-shaped design and ultrafine tips for super-comfy, effortless application. Super Adhesive for Complete Coverage -- 18-millimeter dots offer coverage for dark spots or sunspots of any size. Thin edges and stronger adhesive means the patch stays put until the job is done. Clinically Tested & Totally Gentle -- Micropoint for Dark Spots uses premium-grade hydrocolloid, which is safe for sensitive skin. No fragrance, no parabens, no sulfates, and no testing on animals.