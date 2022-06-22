Hero Cosmetics

Mighty Patch Invisible+

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

☀️ The Invisible Daytime Acne Patch: Mighty Patch Invisible+ is our stealthiest hydrocolloid patch yet. Whisper-thin and lightweight, yet still effective. So you can wear it during the day to reduce the appearance of zits. 🔍 Virtually Undetectable: Clear, matte, and seamlessly tapered, Invisible+ effortlessly blends into any skin tone. It’s so comfortable, you’ll forget it’s even there. ⛑️ Medical Grade: Made with the highest quality medical-grade hydrocolloid that gently traps the gunk from your whitehead. Non-irritating, and safe on all skin types. 👀 Keeps Your Zit Under Wraps: Strong but gentle adhesive means it won’t budge, no matter what. ✌️ Twice The Sizes: Each box comes with 24 medium (12 millimeters) and 15 small (10 millimeters) acne patches on easy-peel perforated sheets.