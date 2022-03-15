Hero Cosmetics

Mighty Patch 36 Pack

Editor's Notes Banish spots at first sight with The Original Mighty Patch from Hero Cosmetics – acne's arch nemesis. These hydrocolloid acne stickers visibly extract impurities whilst protecting blemishes for accelerated healing, concealing exposed pimples to prevent touching, picking and bacteria. These drug-free, non-drying patches can be applied straight to the pimple and left overnight for a clearer appearance by morning. Read more Features 36 x 12mm acne patches Suitable for all skin types Extracts impurities from pimples and protects from bacteria Speeds up healing time Crafted from the highest grade of hydrocolloid Matte finish Non-drying Drug free Latex free Vegan Cruelty free HOW TO USE Cleanse skin and pat dry. Apply patch to pimple. Leave on for 6 hours or overnight. Remove when patch has turned white from pus absorption, and replace if needed. Read more About Hero Cosmetics Home of the award-winning Mighty Patch acne sticker, US beauty brand Hero Cosmetics develops game-changing solutions for pimple emergencies. The brand prides itself on being vegan friendly, cruelty free and void of harmful chemicals – opting instead for simple, safe and effective spot remedies powered by active ingredients.