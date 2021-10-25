Hum Nutrition

Mighty Night Overnight Renewal Supplement (60 Vegan Softgels, 30 Days)

£44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

A Cult Beauty bedtime story... Once upon a time, HUM Nutrition sought to create a supplement so nourishing, so regenerative that it encouraged overnight cell renewal (to improve your skin texture and tone) and promoted a peaceful night's sleep. Enter the Mighty Night vegan softgels... Like a dream come true for your skin, this thirty day supply of youth-prolonging supplements harnesses the most absorbable form of CoQ10 to boost your skin’s natural repair and defence mechanisms for a smoother complexion over time. It also features ceramides - the lipid barrier-supporting heroes that fend against dryness by encouraging moisture retention - and antioxidant ferulic acid to protect against free radicals. What's more, these clever softgels are made with three sleep-supporting herbs: valerian root, hops and passionflower. The end! *Tucks you in*