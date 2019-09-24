Kiehl's

What it is: An ultimate head-to-toe hydration essentials collection, featuring tried and true formulas wrapped up in a giftable box.Set includes:- Ultra Facial Cleanser (2.5 oz.): a cleanser for all skin types with a gentle formula that cleanses without overdrying or stripping the skin.- Creme de Corps (2.5 oz.): an allover body moisturizer ideal for hydrating extremely dry or flaking skin.- Ultimate Strength Hand Salve (1 oz.): a hand salve that provides all-day care for severely dry, active hands.- Lip Balm #1 (0.5 oz.): a lip balm formulated with squalane and antioxidant vitamin E that comforts, softens and moisturizes dry lips.- Ultra Facial Cream (0.25 oz.): a powerful cream that helps hydrate and defend skin while replenishing skin's lipid barrier.How to use: Begin by cleansing with Ultra Facial Cleanser. Then hydrate with Ultra Facial Cream. Use Ultimate Strength Hand Salve on your hands; Lip Balm #1 on your lips; and Creme de Corps all over your body."/