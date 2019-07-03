Amika

Mighty Mini Dryer Obliphica

£42.77

Buy Now Review It

Small, but Mighty. amika's Mighty Mini Ionic Dryer is a powerful 1000 Watt, dual voltage tool that harnesses the latest technology and innovative materials to deliver results. Tourmaline and ceramic components emit far-infrared heat and negative ions, eliminating frizz and delivering smooth style. The result is beautiful, shiny and silky hair. To create extra volume, turn head upside down while drying with the finger diffuser attachment. Position the airflow toward the roots for maximum lift. When hair is done drying, toss head back and gently brush hair into place. The included finger diffuser delivers excellent results on curly, permed or fine hair. For the perfect curl - Attach the mighty mini travel diffuser and blow dry hair in circular motions, starting at the hair root down to the ends.