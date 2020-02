Bliss

Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask

$16.00 $12.99

Description This airy whipped mask – with a brightening boost of marshmallow root extract – delivers a surge of hydration to instantly reveal a new, lit-from-within glow. Benefits Touch of hydrating olive leaf extract visibly smooths uneven skin tone and discoloration. Suggested Use Smooth a thick layer onto clean, dry skin, avoiding the eye area. Leave on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.