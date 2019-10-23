Coway

Mighty Air Purifier With True Hepa & Eco Mode

Coway Mighty (AP-1512HH) is designed to accommodate room sizes up to 361 sq.ft (CADR: Dust 246 / Pollen 240 / Smoke 233 cb. ft.). 4 Stage Filtration System (Pre-filter, Deodorization filter, True HEPA filter, Vital Ion) captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. It also reduces volatile organic compounds and reduces odor. Coway Mighty pollution sensor communicates indoor air quality in real-time. The brightly colored LED lets you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is every minute of the day. And it features a timer, and filter lifetime indicator. Fan speeds available in 1, 2, 3 stages by manually setting up. While auto mode automatically optimizes the speed setting 1 through 3 based on the level of indoor air quality. When no pollution is detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop and set as Eco mode to save energy. Timer feature allows the machine to run 1/4/8 hours before automatically powering off. Filter replacement indicator checks both Pre-filter and HEPA filter respectively to let users be aware of when to wash or replace the filter. 77 W power consumption and quiet operation with noise level ranging from 24.4 dB to 53.8 dB. The mighty air purifier is compact by design but is equipped with cutting edge features to keep your indoor air clean. Equipped with a HEPA efficiency rating of 99. 97 percent, it uses a four-stage filtration system to effectively eliminate odors and pollutants. This mighty machine includes an air quality indicator through our particle sensing technology that will kick your air purifier into high gear when needed. And when pollution is not detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop to save energy. CFM 268.39